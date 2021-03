Signs of the Media Times – A conversation with Truls Lie.

Some topics aired: Why did his newspaper’s #911 report cause mass hysteria?

When was media’s Golden Age? What drives a genuine reporter?

Is profit and emotion replacing criticism and facts? How can independent media survive? What’s wrong with public’s attitude to MSM? What’s fake news? and more.

© Forum Borealis. Recorded: 13. October 2020.

